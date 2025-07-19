The All Blacks score a late try to secure a 29-19 win over France in the 3rd test

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Replacement hooker Brodie McAlister scored a 76th-minute try on test debut to seal New Zealand's 29-19 win over France, completing a series sweep 3-0.
The All Blacks rallied from 19-8 down in the first half, taking the lead for the first time in the 59th minute and holding on with 12 unanswered points in the second spell.
A try to center Anton Lienert-Brown three minutes after the halftime siren was crucial to the All Blacks' comeback win, allowing them to go to halftime only two points behind at 19-17.
The All Blacks then played mostly in France's territory in the last quarter to close out the match by adding 12 unanswered points.
Scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec scored a try among 16 points as France established its 19-8 lead by the 36th minute. He converted his own try and kicked a penalty for France to lead 10-0 after 19 minutes.
He then added two more penalties while France's only other points came from a dropped goal by flyhalf Antoine Hastoy.
New Zealand scored a 22nd minute try through winger Will Jordan to stay in the match, then crucially scored again in the dying moments of the first half to set up a thrilling second spell.
Hastoy missed a dropped goal and Le Garrec a penalty attempt early in the second half before New Zealand gained its first lead with a try to backrower Du'Plessis Kirifi to start the last quarter.