The Alien Enemies Act: What to know about a 1798 law that Trump has invoked for deportations

The Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to use a 1798 wartime law, the Alien Enemies Act, to deport Venezuelan migrants it accuses of being gang members, ending the temporary halt on deportations ordered by a federal district judge.
But the court also ruled that the administration must give Venezuelans it claims are gang members the chance to legally fight any deportation orders. It also did not weigh in on Trump's invocation of the act.
The ruling came after the wartime law was used last month to fly more than 130 men accused of being members of the gang Tren de Aragua to El Salvador, where the U.S. has paid to have the men held in a notorious prison. The Trump administration argues that the gang has become an invading force.
The Venezuelans deported under the act under the act did not get a chance to challenge the orders, and attorneys for many of the men say there's no evidence they are gang members.
American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt called it an ''important victory'' that people must now be given the right to challenge their removal orders.
The Trump administration welcomed the ruling, with Attorney General Pam Bondi saying an ''activist judge in Washington, DC does not have the jurisdiction to seize control of President Trump's authority to conduct foreign policy.''
What is the Alien Enemies Act?
In 1798, with the U.S. preparing for what it believed would be a war with France, Congress passed a series of laws that increased the federal government's reach. The Alien Enemies Act was created to give the president wide powers to imprison and deport noncitizens in time of war.