The AI industry uses a light lobbying touch to educate Congress from a corporate perspective

According to a study by Open Secrets, a watchdog that tracks money in politics, the number of organizations lobbying on AI spiked to 460 in 2023, an over 190% increase from 2022. The number of organizations grew slightly to 462 in 2024. The groups behind these lobbyists are among the top corporations or trade organizations behind the AI boom, from business networks such as the Chamber of Commerce or the Business Roundtable to corporations that includes Microsoft, Intuit and Amazon.