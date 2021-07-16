While many things have changed throughout my 27 years in the education system, one thing hasn't: When students see, touch, taste and experience something, they learn it and remember it.

I find this especially true when it comes to topics they may be less familiar with, such as agriculture, which is why I'm such a big supporter of Minnesota Ag in the Classroom's free AgMag series and accompanying curricula, which is celebrating its 35th year in 2021.

The AgMag series is a free standards-based resource (did I mention it's free?) that is available to all K-6 educators in Minnesota in both printed and digital form to help increase agricultural literacy. There is a specific magazine version for each grade, which ensures that reading levels and topics are appropriate and encourages learning and curiosity. There are also engaging, hands-on lesson plans to go with each for seamless integration into a classroom — a big plus for our teachers who consistently have so much on their plates.

Why is it important to increase agricultural literacy? Helping people understand where their food and goods are coming from, and letting them get to know the people who are producing those items, creates more-conscientious consumers and helps build community. It opens students' eyes to potential career paths. It teaches them about land stewardship and helps them think with conservation in mind, which benefits both people and the planet.

As someone who is part of a working farming operation in southwestern Minnesota, I have a unique perspective on why it's important for our students to learn about agriculture, and I've also had the opportunity to see the excitement in their eyes as they connect the dots.

The AgMag series helps students see the big picture. They begin to think about where things come from — and how that doesn't just mean the grocery store. When they see a pizza, they know that the flour came from a grain, the sauce was made with tomatoes, the cheese was made from milk — they see beyond the finished product and begin to understand the "how" and think about the people who worked to get that food from the farm to their table.

One other benefit of using the AgMag series is that it helps both guardians and siblings learn, too. Each student gets to keep their own printed copy of the AgMag, so when that goes home, we see an extension of learning with whole families. It opens a dialogue and provides an opportunity to have show-and-tell for what students learned at school that day. And since each AgMag issue is full of beautiful visuals, it's engaging and exciting for everyone.

I'm continually amazed by the hard work our teachers put in day in and day out, and by our students' never-ending desire to explore and learn. The AgMag series provides the perfect way to help kids see, touch, taste and experience agriculture, all while helping busy teachers develop fun, standards-based lesson plans.

For more information about Minnesota Ag in the Classroom and to find out how to get the AgMag series in your classrooms this fall, visit mnagmag.org.

Steven Geis is the principal of North Trail Elementary School in Farmington. He is at SGeis@farmington.k12.mn.us.