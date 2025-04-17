The Abrego Garcia case pulls Democrats into the immigration debate Trump wants to have

WASHINGTON — For Democrats, the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case is about fundamental American ideals — due process, following court orders, preventing government overreach. For the Trump administration and Republicans, it's about foreigners and gang threats and danger in American towns and cities.
And that argument is precisely the one that Donald Trump wants to have.
This dichotomy is playing out as Democrats double down on their defense of Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man mistakenly deported and imprisoned without communication. They're framing his case as a threat to individual rights to challenge President Trump's immigration policies.
The effort comes as the Trump administration pushes back harder, turning this deportation into a test case for his crusade against illegal immigration despite a Supreme Court order saying Abrego Garcia must be returned to the United States.
In trying to shape public discourse against Democrats, White House officials are accusing them of defending a foreigner who they've claimed is a gang member based on testimony of an informant — and whose wife admitted she once filed a protective order against him despite now advocating for his return.
''Due process and separation of powers are matters of principle," Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat, the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said Thursday. ''Without due process for all, we are all in danger.''
Democrats began the year without unity on immigration
The opposition started the year splintered on its immigration strategy, especially after an election season where Trump led Republicans to victories by harping on illegal border crossings and vowing to conduct mass deportations.