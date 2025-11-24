The 50th & France tree lighting and 8 other free things to do this week

1. 50th and France
The holiday shopping season begins with many ways to support the 125 small businesses in the area. Edina Mayor James Hovland and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will preside over the tree lighting and Santa will meet with families. Also, there will be free horse-drawn carriage rides and live reindeer on the Plaza at Nolan Mains. (1-6 p.m. Sat., 50th and France, Edina, 50thandfrance.com)
2. Illuminate the Night
What began as a humble seasonal light display has grown to an annual event with more than 10,000 visitors. The kickoff event features fire pits, music by DJ Mu$e, free food and a countdown to the lighting of Central Park. (5-9 p.m. Fri. , 650 River St. N., Delano, delanolightthenight.com)
3. Parade of Lights
Santa comes to town with more than 60 parade units bedazzled with thousands of twinkling lights. Downtown also will be dressed up for the holidays with wreaths, lights and Christmas trees along with the first Weihnachts Markt!, a German style market. (6 p.m. Fri., on Minnesota Street from 1st S. to 4th N., New Ulm, Minn., newulm.com)
4. Christmas in Excelsior
Experience what it’s like to be in a holiday movie with live reindeer, a charming holiday market and roaming carolers. Also Christmas activities, visits with Santa and seasonal snacks. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Downtown Excelsior, christmasinexcelsiormn.com)
5. Hastings Holiday Hoopla
Give your support during Small Business Saturday at the craft and vendor fair, enter a coloring contest, decorate cookies, enjoy free chili and other activities. The day ends with the downtown tree lighting at city hall. (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sat., Downtown Hastings, hastingsdba.com)
6. Holiday in Hopkins
Drop off your letter to Santa and take a photo with Mr. & Mrs. Claus. Join the gingerbread house contest, learn about winter biking, take a sleigh ride and make s’mores. (1-5 p.m. Sat., Downtown Hopkins, hopkinsmn.com)
7. Blaine Winter Celebration
Enjoy a seasonal stroll through the Winter Wonderland Walk, bonfires, s’mores, live reindeer and Santa. (4-6:30 p.m. Sun., Tom Ryan Park, 10801 Town Square Dr. NE., Blaine, blainemn.gov)
8. Movies Made Here
Enjoy a screening of “Jingle All the Way,” which was filmed at local landmarks such as Mickey’s Diner, Mall of America and Nicollet Island Pavilion. (6:30 p.m. Sun., Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)