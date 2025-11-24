The 50th & France tree lighting and 8 other free things to do this week

The holiday shopping season begins with many ways to support the 125 small businesses in the area. Edina Mayor James Hovland and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will preside over the tree lighting and Santa will meet with families. Also, there will be free horse-drawn carriage rides and live reindeer on the Plaza at Nolan Mains. (1-6 p.m. Sat., 50th and France, Edina, 50thandfrance.com)