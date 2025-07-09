The 5 best vehicles for campers, according to Edmunds

Before SUVs, pickup trucks were the ultimate camp car. Put a shell over the cargo bed, lay out a foam roll and sleeping bag and voila — instant shelter. The Ford F-150 is not only America's best-selling truck, but it also makes an ideal camper. Optional four-wheel drive helps get to remote sites, but the camp-friendly Pro Power Onboard is the star feature. It's an integrated system that delivers power ranging from 2,000 to 7,200 watts to household-style outlets in the cab and bed. That's enough to run portable speakers, electric grills and movie projectors, or even recharge electric dirt bikes. The all-electric F-150 Lightning generates even more power — up to 9,600 watts — and features 11 outlets. You'll need the F-150's optional hybrid V6 engine in XLT trim or higher to get Pro Power Onboard. We've found the fuel economy slightly disappointing in our own F-150 equipped with Pro Power Onboard, but have used the innovative system while camping to run the heat overnight and even power hedge trimmers for yard work.