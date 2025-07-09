The 5 best vehicles for campers, according to Edmunds

Summer days beckon and with them the prospect of campfires, fishing holes and scenic hikes. When it's time to commune with nature, you need a car that can get you there and offer convenience and utility once you've arrived. Whether you're looking to get far off the beaten path or simply enjoy the outdoors with some comforts of home, we've rounded up five of the best vehicles for the occasion.
Ford F-150
Before SUVs, pickup trucks were the ultimate camp car. Put a shell over the cargo bed, lay out a foam roll and sleeping bag and voila — instant shelter. The Ford F-150 is not only America's best-selling truck, but it also makes an ideal camper. Optional four-wheel drive helps get to remote sites, but the camp-friendly Pro Power Onboard is the star feature. It's an integrated system that delivers power ranging from 2,000 to 7,200 watts to household-style outlets in the cab and bed. That's enough to run portable speakers, electric grills and movie projectors, or even recharge electric dirt bikes. The all-electric F-150 Lightning generates even more power — up to 9,600 watts — and features 11 outlets. You'll need the F-150's optional hybrid V6 engine in XLT trim or higher to get Pro Power Onboard. We've found the fuel economy slightly disappointing in our own F-150 equipped with Pro Power Onboard, but have used the innovative system while camping to run the heat overnight and even power hedge trimmers for yard work.
2025 F-150 XLT with Pro Power Onboard starting price (including destination): around $59,320
Lexus GX
If you prefer more luxury from your campmobile, the Lexus GX fits the bill with its rugged styling and a classy, leather-soaked interior. Based on a truck platform, the GX comes with standard four-wheel drive and low-range gearing, giving it excellent capability on dirt roads and trails. Hardcore off-roaders can opt for the Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims that add beefy tires and hardware for even better traction. An available third-row seat and ample cargo space mean more people or gear can join the ride. And despite its impressive backwoods ability, the GX is still a Lexus. It offers plenty of luxury features, including massaging front seats, perfect for relaxing after long hikes.
2025 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail: $73,830
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter