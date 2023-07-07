The 42nd Hamel Rodeo & Bull Ridin' Bonanza kicks off

Kooper Heimburg of Marshall, Missouri gets a wild ride on Illegal Smile during a bareback riding heat in Corcoran, Minn., on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Thursday was the first day of the 42nd Hamel Rodeo & Bull Ridin’ Bonanza.
Bareback riding cowboys go through their routines in Corcoran, Minn.
Becca Haggerty and her partner expect to sell a couple hundred hats over the next few days in Corcoran.
A good crowd turns out for the Hamel Rodeo in Corcoran.
Paige Eby watches the rodeo with her baby Daxton in Corcoran.
The Hamel Rodeo gets started with the grand entry in Corcoran.