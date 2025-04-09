SALT LAKE CITY — The 3 Americans convicted in Congo of a botched attempt to overthrow the government now face US charges.
The 3 Americans convicted in Congo of a botched attempt to overthrow the government now face US charges
The 3 Americans convicted in Congo of a botched attempt to overthrow the government now face US charges.
The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 5:58PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The 3 Americans convicted in Congo of a botched attempt to overthrow the government now face US charges
The 3 Americans convicted in Congo of a botched attempt to overthrow the government now face US charges.