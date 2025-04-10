The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards are coming up. Here's who's nominated and how to watch

NEW YORK — Excuse me, you look like you might want to see the next generation of country music acts clean up at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Fans of the genre have long committed Ella Langley and Riley Green's throwback duet, ''You Look Like You Love Me'' to memory, and soon, they'll get to celebrate them and many others at the awards show.
New stars like Langley as well as veteran acts like Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and many more will be celebrated. And because the ACM Awards are just around the corner, it is time to get your viewing plans in order.
The awards ceremony will take place May 8 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas. Reba McEntire, a 16-time ACM winner, will once again host.
But where is it streaming, who is nominated, what's noteworthy this year and who will perform?
Read on for those answers and more.
How to watch the ACMs
The ACM Awards will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live on May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.