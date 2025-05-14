The 150th Preakness is the last at old Pimlico before demolition. Winners share their top memories

A section of grandstand has been condemned since 2019, ceiling tiles are missing from the part of the structure that is still safe to occupy and there is a crack in one of the large windows looking out at the track. The Preakness Stakes will move to nearby Laurel Park in 2026 while construction of the new Pimlico takes place, with the aim of the second jewel of horse racing returning to its historic home in Baltimore in 2027.