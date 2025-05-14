The 150th Preakness is the last at old Pimlico before demolition. Winners share their top memories

BALTIMORE — The wrecking ball is coming to Pimlico Race Course, a long-awaiting demolition of the dilapidated racetrack that opened in 1870 and for decades has seen better days.
A section of grandstand has been condemned since 2019, ceiling tiles are missing from the part of the structure that is still safe to occupy and there is a crack in one of the large windows looking out at the track. The Preakness Stakes will move to nearby Laurel Park in 2026 while construction of the new Pimlico takes place, with the aim of the second jewel of horse racing returning to its historic home in Baltimore in 2027.
But first is the 150th running of the Preakness this Saturday, one that without the Kentucky Derby winner will be a tribute to a century and a half of some legendary races and horses who made their mark on the sport. Much like Belmont Park in New York when it reopens after getting knocked down and rebuilt, Pimlico will not be the same.
''I'm going to really miss it,'' 89-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas said. ''It's always been one of my favorites, and I speak for the other trainers, too. I have never talked to a trainer that worked through the Preakness that didn't enjoy this the most."
Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert had to make sure, ''They're keeping the track, right?'' Most horsemen would love to see the old-fashioned, close-together barns stay the same, as well.
''It's a different vibe: It's chill," Baffert said. ''It has a lot of charm to it.''
Before contemplating the future, five Preakness champions share their favorite memories at the place nicknamed ''Old Hilltop.''
Bob Baffert