That water bottle you're carrying says a lot more than 'hydration'

If you like to stay hydrated no matter where you go, chances are you've got a reusable water bottle or two. Or 10. (The collectors know who they are.)
Whether you're a tech enthusiast, fashion trendsetter, hiker, commuter or just an eco-conscious consumer, there's a bottle out there for you. There are bottles that sterilize themselves. Bottles that remind you when to drink. Bottles designed for sustainability. And bottles transformed by a paintbox of colors and imagery into mini artworks.
Hydration's become more than a necessity. It's got a personality.
Bottle basics
Kit Dillon, a writer for Wirecutter, says four things make a good water bottle: ''It's the right size. It's leakproof. It feels good. It insulates well.''
Which one works for you depends on what you use it for, he says. Eva Bleyer, who tests kitchen appliances for the Good Housekeeping Institute, agrees.
Some people go for a favorite sipping straw while others value a comfortable carrying handle. For collectors, social media feeds light up with the launch of new colors and patterns.
''While I can confidently recommend which ones performed best in our tests, choosing the right water bottle is incredibly personal,'' she says.