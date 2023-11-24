Thanksgiving dinner is done, the turkey is stripped of leftover meat and its bones are simmering into a stock. There are plenty of hefty pieces set aside for making sandwiches, casseroles and salads. But what is the thrifty cook to do with all those tasty scraps of skin and dark meat stripped from the thighs, drumsticks and wings? Make carnitas.

Translated as "little meats," carnitas are a traditional Mexican dish of cubed pork braised with spices, citrus, garlic, oregano, cinnamon and bay leaf. In this version, the leftover turkey stands in for the pork. It just needs be quickly simmered with those same herbs and spices and then shredded and fried in lots (and lots) of oil until it turns succulent and crisp. A nonstick skillet works best for this because it will ensure that all those crunchy brown bits cling to the meat and not to the bottom of the pan. The only trick is to make sure to cook the meat long enough so it does crisp up.

Warmly spiced and fragrant, carnitas are traditionally served on corn tortillas and topped with salsa, chopped onions, lime and cilantro. They're also fabulous paired with rice and beans, rolled into a burrito, piled on nachos, stuffed into enchiladas and quesadillas, swirled into soup and tossed onto pizza or into scrambled eggs.

Top the turkey carnitas with a quick, sweet-spicy cranberry salsa using leftover cranberry sauce (canned or fresh) with a little chopped jalapeño, onion, garlic, lime, cumin and cayenne; it's bright and festive, terrific with chips or whisked into mayonnaise for a turkey sandwich or pasta salad.

These are so delicious, so easy, so versatile, I wish I'd bought an even bigger bird.

Turkey Carnitas

Serves 4.

Use up leftover turkey to make Turkey Carnitas with Cranberry Salsa.

The key to super-crisp carnitas is to use enough oil in the pan and to be sure to cook them long enough. Here's where a nonstick skillet will ensure that the dark, crusty bits cling to the meat and not to the bottom of the pan. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 1/2 to 3 c. cooked dark turkey meat, shredded

• 1 tsp. dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Zest and juice of 1 navel orange

• 1 tbsp. lime juice

• 1 white onion, chopped

• 5 cloves garlic, smashed

• 1 cinnamon stick, broken into 2 pieces

• 1 bay leaf

• 1/4 c. sunflower oil or any neutral oil

• Warmed tortillas, chopped white onion, chopped cilantro, lime wedges and cranberry salsa, optional toppings

Directions

In a nonstick skillet, combine the turkey, oregano, cumin and salt and pepper, and toss to coat the pieces. Add the orange juice and zest, onion, garlic, cinnamon stick and bay leaf and toss together. Drizzle the oil over the meat. Set over a medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, and simmer until the liquid evaporates.

Once the liquid has evaporated, increase the heat and cook the turkey, pressing it down on the skillet, until the meat begins to brown. Break up the meat and continue cooking, stirring, so that the pieces brown and become crisp, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove and serve, garnished with desired toppings.

Cranberry Salsa

Makes about 1 cup.

Store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to a week. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/2 c. whole cranberry sauce, homemade or canned

• 1/4 c. chopped onion

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro

• 1 small jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 tbsp. lime juice, or more to taste

• Generous dash chili powder, to taste

• Generous dash cumin, to taste

• Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Directions

In a medium bowl, stir together cranberry sauce, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Chill for about 30 minutes so that the flavors meld before serving.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.