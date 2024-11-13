Twin Cities turkey hotline will tackle your Thanksgiving cooking questions

Back by popular demand, the Twin Cities Turkey Hotline will return on Nov. 21 — but even bigger and better — to answer your questions as you start to prepare for the Thanksgiving meal.
Hosted by Cast Iron Communications, a restaurant media relations company, alongside media sponsor the Minnesota Star Tribune, the second annual hotline features a robust lineup of chefs, distillers, store owners, bakers and food writers waiting to guide you through holiday entertaining. Ask about everything from sourcing ingredients to turkey techniques and crafting cocktail pairings — anything that can help turn a gathering from mundane to marvelous.
This year’s hotline has been expanded to cover more than just turkey. New categories include appetizers, mains, drinks and desserts. So plug the number into your phone, get your questions ready and take advantage of the expert advice.
When: Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What do I do? Home cooks can call the hotline at 1-844-TURKEYDAY to talk directly with experts in their field of expertise.
The schedule: The hotline will showcase an all-star lineup of local food and drink experts in several genres.
Appetizers
10-10:30 a.m.: Meredith Deeds, James Beard-nominated author of “The Big Book of Appetizers” and Minnesota Star Tribune recipe columnist.
10:30-11 a.m.: Gheorghe Vatafu, executive chef of the St. Paul Grill.
Mains
11-11:30 a.m.: Mike DeCamp, chef and one of the owners of Jester Concepts (PS Steak, Butcher & the Boar, Parlour and more).
11:30 a.m.-noon: Chef Marque Collins, director of food and beverage at the Hewing Hotel.
Drinks
Noon-12:30 p.m.: Bentley Gillman, Tattersall Distilling’s distillery manager.
12:30-1 p.m.: Taylor Surdyk, co-owner of Surdyk’s Liquor Store.
Desserts
1-1:30 p.m.: Molly Miller, owner of Sift Gluten Free in Minneapolis.
1:30-2 p.m.: Heather Keogh, owner of Heather’s Pies.
