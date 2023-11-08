Don’t miss
Let's talk about turkey: Tips for cooking the main Thanksgiving Day attraction
From pre-roasting routines to cooking temps, how to ensure that your turkey tastes as good as it looks.
7 recipes that will add a new twist to your Thanksgiving dinner
Instead of relying on the same old sides (and dessert), inject some creativity into the holiday meal.
Count on Twin Cities wine experts to find your perfect Thanksgiving pour
There's an array of local wine shops to suit a range of tastes and personalities.
It's time to hop on the butter board bandwagon
All you need to make the easiest appetizer of the season is already in your fridge.
How to carve your Thanksgiving turkey
Karl Benson of Cooks of Crocus Hill demonstrates two different ways to carve your Thanksgiving turkey.
7 Minnesota pastry chefs teach you how to make the perfect pie
No need to fear: Experts are here to help make sure your Thanksgiving pie is a hit, not a miss.
Showstopper dessert combines the best of pie and cake worlds
With a pumpkin-cake base and meringue topping, this sweet treat hints at holiday tradition but puts a new spin on it.
Taste
Homemade crackers add class to appetizers all season long
With a handful of ingredients, a rolling pin and some creativity, you'll perfect the cracker technique in no time.
Eat & Drink
5 cider pairings for your Thanksgiving feast
Whether your meals are traditional or exotic, there's a cider that's right for the occasion.
Taste
Recipes that prove sweet potatoes deserve a starring role on the Thanksgiving table
Hold the marshmallows! From whipped to roasted and seasoned with North African spices, use local sweet potatoes to give the spuds their due.
Taste
5 Twin Cities chefs share tips on preparing the best Thanksgiving turkey
Secrets from the professionals will help make this year's Thanksgiving turkey your best effort yet.
Eat & Drink
Four vegetable-centric recipes for the Thanksgiving table
These recipes will make vegetables shine at Thanksgiving (and all winter long).
Eat & Drink
Here's a stuffing recipe that you'll be making for many Thanksgiving dinners to come
This easy-to-prepare standard has a proud place on the Thanksgiving menu for a reason: It's delicious.
Taste
A tried-and-true method for achieving the perfect turkey
Seasoned butter method means no need to baste the big bird.
Eat & Drink
Shake up your Thanksgiving tradition with these appetizers
While you're getting dinner ready in the kitchen, keep guests happy in the living room with festive snacks that are small in scale but big on flavor.
Variety
How to use your Thanksgiving leftovers to make these great dishes
Feast for a week with inventive leftovers from your holiday meal.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune