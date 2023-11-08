Make sure the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal tastes as good as it looks.
Juli Leonard, Tribune News Service
Let's talk about turkey: Tips for cooking the main Thanksgiving Day attraction

November 16, 2022
From pre-roasting routines to cooking temps, how to ensure that your turkey tastes as good as it looks.
Individual stuffing muffin cups appease fans who like their dressing both crisp and tender.

7 recipes that will add a new twist to your Thanksgiving dinner

November 16, 2022
Instead of relying on the same old sides (and dessert), inject some creativity into the holiday meal.
Kick off the big meal with a glass of bubbly, like this one from Northeast’s newest wine shop.

Count on Twin Cities wine experts to find your perfect Thanksgiving pour

November 16, 2022
There's an array of local wine shops to suit a range of tastes and personalities.
Spread butter on a cutting board and top with honey, chile crisp and orange zest for this spicy-sweet dipper.

It's time to hop on the butter board bandwagon

November 16, 2022
All you need to make the easiest appetizer of the season is already in your fridge.
How to carve your Thanksgiving turkey

4:26pm
Karl Benson of Cooks of Crocus Hill demonstrates two different ways to carve your Thanksgiving turkey.
Provided Pies from Tara Coleman of Hot Hands

7 Minnesota pastry chefs teach you how to make the perfect pie

November 19, 2020
No need to fear: Experts are here to help make sure your Thanksgiving pie is a hit, not a miss.
Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Cake with Meringue Topping is the best of both pie and cake worlds.

Showstopper dessert combines the best of pie and cake worlds

November 17, 2021
With a pumpkin-cake base and meringue topping, this sweet treat hints at holiday tradition but puts a new spin on it.
November 17, 2021
Serve Hazelnut Parmesan Crackers with herbed cream cheese.

Homemade crackers add class to appetizers all season long

With a handful of ingredients, a rolling pin and some creativity, you'll perfect the cracker technique in no time.
November 17, 2021
Pair a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with a selection from Number 12 Cider in Minneapolis.

5 cider pairings for your Thanksgiving feast

Whether your meals are traditional or exotic, there's a cider that's right for the occasion.
November 17, 2021
Spiced Sweet Potatoes With Mexican Brown Sugar is a “match made in heaven,” said James Oseland in his new cookbook, “Mexico City.”

Recipes that prove sweet potatoes deserve a starring role on the Thanksgiving table

Hold the marshmallows! From whipped to roasted and seasoned with North African spices, use local sweet potatoes to give the spuds their due.
November 17, 2021
With a few pro tips, this could be your best turkey effort yet.

5 Twin Cities chefs share tips on preparing the best Thanksgiving turkey

Secrets from the professionals will help make this year's Thanksgiving turkey your best effort yet.
November 18, 2020
Root Vegetable Tian from “Open Kitchen” by Susan Spungen (Avery, 2020).

Four vegetable-centric recipes for the Thanksgiving table

These recipes will make vegetables shine at Thanksgiving (and all winter long).
November 18, 2020
Dressing or stuffing: It doesn't matter what you call it, it's delicious.

Here's a stuffing recipe that you'll be making for many Thanksgiving dinners to come

This easy-to-prepare standard has a proud place on the Thanksgiving menu for a reason: It's delicious.
November 27, 2019
Sue Selasky’s roast turkey with sage pan gravy.

A tried-and-true method for achieving the perfect turkey

Seasoned butter method means no need to baste the big bird.
November 20, 2019
Fire-roasted Eggplant With Red Onion and Yogurt

Shake up your Thanksgiving tradition with these appetizers

While you're getting dinner ready in the kitchen, keep guests happy in the living room with festive snacks that are small in scale but big on flavor.
November 21, 2018
Squash-Pear Bisque.

How to use your Thanksgiving leftovers to make these great dishes

Feast for a week with inventive leftovers from your holiday meal.