SAN FRANCISCO — Thairo Estrada doubled home Matt Chapman for the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants gave new manager Bob Melvin a win in their home opener against his former franchise by beating the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Friday.

Standing on second base, Estrada threw his arms into the air and pumped his arm when Chapman slid safely into home and beat the throw. It was Estrada's second career game-winning RBI and first since Aug. 14, 2022, against the Pirates.

Enyel De Los Santos (0-1) replaced Wandy Peralta and plunked Chapman. Estrada then hit an 0-1 fastball into left-center.

Camilo Doval (1-0) worked out of a jam for the win. He allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Jake Cronenworth, who advanced on a passed ball before Manny Machado walked. But Doval escaped by striking out Ha-Seong Kim and Jurickson Profar.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead single in the third inning but Chapman evened the game at 2-all with an RBI groundout in the sixth.

In the top of the eighth, leadoff hitter Graham Pauley swung and missed on a high, inside offering from Giants submariner Tyler Rogers. It appeared the ball hit Pauley first in the shoulder then the face, but he apparently claimed he had tipped the ball, which replay confirmed — but it is not a reviewable play so he was out on strike three.

A sellout crowd of 40,645 helped welcome Melvin for his home debut after departing the Padres last October. One of the assistants on his staff, Alyssa Nakken, coached her first regular-season game since becoming a mother in January.

The Padres missed chances again a day after San Diego went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position but avoided a sweep by St. Louis with a 3-2 win.

Facing the Giants for his second straight start, Padres right-hander Dylan Cease struck out seven over six innings with a pair of walks, allowing two runs and four hits.

Cronenworth hit an RBI single in the first for San Diego before Michael Conforto's double tied it in the bottom half.

Will Clark was recognized on the big screen during the middle innings and home run king Barry Bonds drew cheers, while former third base coach Tim Flannery and pitcher Jake Peavy — both accomplished musicians — jammed for fans beyond right-center before the game.

Xander Bogaerts opened the game with a double against Jordan Hicks, giving the Padres at least one extra-base hit in 28 straight games in the series — San Diego's fifth-longest active streak against any opponent.

Hicks struck out five without a walk while surrendering two runs on five hits over seven innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: 3B Machado, who has solely been designated hitter so far as he recovers from right elbow surgery in early October to repair the extensor tendon, is thrilled he will ''soon'' be throwing across the diamond again. ''It's going great,'' he said.

UP NEXT

RHP Michael King (1-0, 6.14 ERA) pitches the middle game Saturday for San Diego opposite RHP Keaton Winn (0-1, 5.40) for the Giants.

