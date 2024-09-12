Thailand's slumping economy is new leader Paetongtarn's focus in her first parliamentary speech

Paetongtarn said she will carry out Srettha's 10,000-baht ($296) digital cash handout program, although details in her speech were sparse. Officials from her administration have said the ''Digital Wallet'' program, initially promised during last year's election campaign to give cash handouts to all Thais aged 16 and older, will now prioritize vulnerable low-income groups. They are set to be paid a lump sum this month or by October, while others who are eligible may be paid in installments starting later this year.