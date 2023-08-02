BANGKOK — The Thai political party that won the most seats in May's general election will not be part of the coalition to form the next government, its former ally said Wednesday, amid strong opposition from conservative lawmakers over its proposed reform of laws surrounding the country's monarchy.

The progressive Move Forward Party, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, was a surprise winner in the election and had pulled together an eight-party coalition with 312 seats in the 500-member lower house.

Chonlanan Srikaew, the leader of the Pheu Thai party, the second-biggest party in the coalition, told a news conference Wednesday that other parties and members of the military-appointed Senate could not accept Move Forward's proposal to amend the country's strict laws forbidding defamation of the monarchy.

Pheu Thai will form the government with other parties, Chonlanan said, and nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin for prime minister.

Pita failed last month in his bid to become minister after he won just 13 votes in the 250-member Senate, which was appointed by a previous military government.