Thai prime minister's leaked phone call with Cambodia's Hun Sen sets off political backlash

BANGKOK — Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra apologized Thursday for the deepening political turbulence set off by a leaked recording of her negotiations with Cambodia's former leader in the two nations' latest border dispute.
Calls for her resignation grew after a major coalition partner pulled out and further destabilized the already rocky government led by her Pheu Thai Party. Paetongtarn has already been criticized for a perceived soft stance toward Cambodia, especially by right-wing nationalists who are longtime foes of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
The latest border dispute involved an armed confrontation May 28 in a relatively small ''no man's land'' both countries claim in which one Cambodian soldier was killed.
Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen posted the full, 17-minute phone call on his Facebook page after a shorter version was leaked Wednesday. He said he recorded the conversation ''to avoid any misunderstanding or misrepresentation in official matters,'' adding that he shared the recording with at least 80 people.
In the recording, Paetongtarn was heard calling Hun Sen ''uncle'' as they discussed through translators whether they should lift border restrictions imposed after the deadly clash. Backlash revolved around her calling a Thai army commander in charge of the border area where the clash happened as ''an opponent.'' Critics said she was trying to please Hun Sen too much and made Thailand look weak.
Paetongtarn said her comments were a negotiation tactic and that her goal was to bring peace between the countries.
However, she said she would no longer engage in a private talk with Hun Sen as she could not trust him. ''It's now clear that all that he cares about is his popularity in the country, without considering impacts on relations with other countries,'' she said.
Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry said it submitted a protest letter over the leaked recording with the Cambodian ambassador, saying that Cambodia's actions were unacceptable and ''contradicted internationally accepted practices and the spirit of good neighborliness. ''