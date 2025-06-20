World

Thai prime minister visits border with Cambodia after leaked conversation triggers resignation calls

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the border with Cambodia on Friday as she faced resignation calls following a leaked phone call between her and Cambodia's former leader discussing recent border tensions.

The Associated Press
June 20, 2025 at 9:04AM

BANGKOK — Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the border with Cambodia on Friday as she faced resignation calls following a leaked phone call between her and Cambodia's former leader discussing recent border tensions.

Paetongtarn traveled to a border town in northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province, near a small contested territory with Cambodia where a brief confrontation between the two sides on May 28 killed one Cambodian soldier.

A statement from Thailand's Government House said Paetongtarn's visit was aimed at boosting morale among soldiers who are working hard to protect the country's sovereignty and interests.

Several groups of activists said Friday that they would rally next week to demand Paetongtarn's resignation.

Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen on Wednesday released a 17-minute recording of a conversation with Paetongtarn. She could be heard telling Hun Sen not to listen to ''an opponent'' in Thailand. It's believed to be a reference to regional Thai army commander Boonsin Padklang, who had publicly criticized Cambodia over the border dispute.

Before the leak, Paetongtarn had already been criticized for a perceived soft stance toward Cambodia, especially by right-wing nationalists who are longtime foes of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

During Friday's visit, Paetongtarn was filmed walking alongside Boonsin, the commander of the 2nd army area who oversees the border area including the site of the recent clash, in an apparent display of unity between the government and the military.

Thailand's military plays a major role in politics. It has staged 13 coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

Paetongtarn's father, Thaksin, was ousted in a coup in 2006, and Thaksin's sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, who became prime minister in 2011, was also toppled by the military in 2014.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty in London assault case

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge related to the serious beating of a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

World

Israel and Iran launch strikes a week into their war as new diplomatic effort takes shape

World

Food rations are halved in one of Africa's largest refugee camps after US aid cuts