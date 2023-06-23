Filmgoers in Thailand have a new pet-friendly place to bring their furry friends. Yahoo News reported that the country's largest movie theater chain, Major Cineplex Group, started offering weekend showtimes for patrons who want to bring their dog or cat with them. The pets must weigh under 11 pounds and either wear a diaper or be kept in a carrier. Visitors turned out in droves for a pets-welcome showing of "The Little Mermaid," cosplaying their creature companions as Sebastian the crab and Ariel the mermaid. Not everyone's a fan; as one former resident said, "It's so ridiculous dogs are not allowed in [most Bangkok] parks but they can go to a movie or cafe. What comes next, you bring your dog or cat to a massage parlor?"

Moon shot

Protesters at the Massachusetts statehouse bared more than their souls as they demonstrated against climate change on June 15, according to an NBC-10 Boston report. Shouts began to rain down from the public gallery from eight members of Extinction Rebellion, an international environmental movement, followed by a warning: "We are going to be mooning you. ... You can look away if you wish." At that point, the octet turned their backs on the senators and dropped trou, revealing pink thongs and bare buttocks emblazoned with the words "stop passing gas." They were arrested and escorted out of the chamber.

Expert procrastination

A first edition of George Orwell's "1984" has been returned to the library ... 65 years late. UPI reported that the Multnomah County Public Library in Portland, Ore., recently received the return from an 86-year-old patron. The patron attached a note to the book, explaining that they meant to return it in 1958 after checking it out as a Portland State University student, but they just "never got around to it."

Up in smoke

A dispensary in Baltimore faces fines for blowing smoke ... literally. WMAR-2 in Baltimore reported that the Cookies dispensary opened May 27, only to be shut down less than a week later after a surprise inspection found "large plumes of medical cannabis smoke being blown from a large gun apparatus into the mouths of persons outside the dispensary," according to the suspension notice. Cookies is part of a franchise, and Cookies San Francisco was the first to utilize a "Flame Thrower" smoke blower, created by Jeff Dick of Colorado. The blower has since become part of the Cookies brand.

Bear with us

Workers for American Plate Glass in Sunapee, N.H., learned an important lesson about locking up their valuables on June 14, but it wasn't a typical thief and the valuables weren't the usual tools. Curtis Fidler was working onsite when he noticed movement in his peripheral vision: "I turn and it was a bear nonchalantly just having lunch in the front seat of the truck." The bear enjoyed all of the food it could find, settled down for a nap and then left the truck and disappeared into the woods. Fidler FaceTimed his mother-in-law, Melinda Scott, who watched the encounter live and later told WHDH-7 News, "He did no damage. He just had lunch and took a nap."

Send your weird news items with subject line Weird News to WeirdNewsTips@amuniversal.com.