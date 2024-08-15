Thai critics say courts have too much power to disband governments

The royalist establishment opposes any group suspected of disloyalty to the country's monarchy. Its main target over the past couple of decades has been the political machine of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, though in recent years it also has gone against a new progressive political movement with no ties to Thaksin. Faced with what it deems a more existentialist threat from the new progressives, it has turned down the heat on Thaksin's bloc, which in turn has softened its once-strident populist tone.