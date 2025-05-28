Thai and Cambodian soldiers briefly clash in a disputed border area

World

Thai and Cambodian soldiers briefly fired at each other in their disputed border area Wednesday, the Thai and Cambodian armies said.

May 28, 2025 at 5:44AM

BANGKOK — Thai and Cambodian soldiers briefly fired at each other in their disputed border area Wednesday, the Thai and Cambodian armies said.

The Thai statement said the Cambodian soldiers entered a disputed area and Thai soldiers approached the area to negotiate but due to misunderstanding, the Cambodian side opened fire and the Thai soldiers then retaliated.

Cambodian army spokesperson Mao Phalla said the Cambodian troops were conducting a routine patrol along the border when the Thai side opened fire.

The clash lasted about 10 minutes until local commanders spoke to each other and ordered a ceasefire. The Thai army said the two were negotiating.

The Thai army said it had no casualties, and the Cambodian official said there was no immediate information on its casualties.

