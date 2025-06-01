Texas Tech tops UCLA 3-1 behind Canady's pitching to reach Women's College World Series semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY — NiJaree Canady gave up just four hits and struck out seven, and Texas Tech defeated UCLA 3-1 on Saturday to reach the Women's College World Series semifinals for the first time.
The Red Raiders (52-12) need one win against Oregon or Oklahoma on Monday to reach the best-of-three championship series.
UCLA (55-12) is still alive in the double-elimination format. The Bruins will play Tennessee in an elimination game on Sunday.
Saturday's contest matched programs with very different histories. UCLA has a record 12 World Series championships while Texas Tech just won its first World Series game on Thursday in its first ever trip.
''It feels amazing, just this being our first time here as a team and just being able to get to the semifinals," Canady said. "I feel like, it's a huge accomplishment by itself, but obviously we're not finished. We're going for the whole thing like every other team here. But it's definitely something to be proud of.''
Canady has plenty of World Series experience. She led Stanford to the semifinals the past two years and eliminated UCLA from the World Series last year before transferring to Tech.
Canady ran into trouble against UCLA a few times on Saturday before coming through, like she did so many times before in a Cardinal uniform.
''I guess you've got to start everything with NiJa in the circle," Tech coach Gerry Glasco said. "She's just so fantastic, and I thought she pitched a gem of a game.''