Texas Tech hoping big money and top transfers lead to unprecedented payback in football

FRISCO, Texas — Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire had already completed his portion of Big 12 football media days when Colorado's Deion Sanders was asked if he has been paying attention to what the Red Raiders did in the transfer portal.
The gist of that question was really about all the money for Texas Tech athletes, which is widely reported to be around $55 million for the upcoming school year. A significant chunk of that is expected to go toward the transformation of a football program that has never won a Big 12 title or even had a 10-win season since 2008, six years before three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes played his first game for the Red Raiders.
''Yeah, Joey got some money. Joey, where you at, baby? Spending that money, I love it,'' Sanders said emphatically about the fellow Big 12 coach he calls a friend, and who coached two of his three sons in high school. ''I love you, man. I appreciate you. Can you send a few of those dollars to us so we can get some of those players too?''
The reported dollar figures are staggering, even in these early days of schools being able to pay athletes directly. That total supposedly includes the maximum $20.5 million of revenue each school can share with players under the NCAA's landmark House settlement that took effect this month, meaning the rest would come through name, image and likeness deals.
Red Raiders spending big
Last fall, Texas Tech said it was budgeting $14.7 million for the fiscal year — about $9 million more than the previous year — in support for the athletic program, which had a budget of nearly $129 million. The headlines started to come soon after.
Tech's softball team had never won a Big 12 regular-season or tournament championship before standout pitcher NiJaree Canady arrived last year in Lubbock with a NIL deal that made her the first $1 million softball player.
With Canady, who had been to the previous two Women's College World Series with Stanford, the Red Raiders won both of those league titles and got all the way to the final game of this year's WCWS before losing to rival Texas.