Texas sues to stop a rule that shields the medical records of women who seek abortions elsewhere

The lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services seeks to overturn a regulation that was finalized in April. In the suit filed Wednesday in Lubbock, Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the federal government of attempting to ''undermine" the state's law enforcement capabilities. It appears to be the first legal challenge from a state with an abortion ban that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the nationwide right to abortion.