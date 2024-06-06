SAN ANTONIO — Seven migrant smuggling suspects have been arrested and 11 migrants were hospitalized after a law enforcement sting Thursday near San Antonio.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a total of 26 migrants were found at a house in South Bexar County. Of those, 11 were taken to a hospital with heat-related injuries, Salazar said.
Texas sheriff says 7 suspects arrested, 11 migrants hospitalized after sting near San Antonio
