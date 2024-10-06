Wires

By The Associated Press

October 6, 2024 at 6:04PM

NEW YORK — Texas returns to No. 1 in AP Top 25 college football poll after Vanderbilt upsets Alabama, Tide drop from No. 1 to No. 7.

