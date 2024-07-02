WASHINGTON — Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett becomes first Democratic lawmaker to call for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Prosecutor won't oppose Trump sentencing delay in hush money case after high court immunity ruling
More from Star Tribune
Nation Prosecutor won't oppose Trump sentencing delay in hush money case after high court immunity ruling
More from Star Tribune
Nation Prosecutor won't oppose Trump sentencing delay in hush money case after high court immunity ruling
More from Star Tribune
Nation Prosecutor won't oppose Trump sentencing delay in hush money case after high court immunity ruling
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune