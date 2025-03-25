Nation

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocks wheelchair-bound Greg Abbott as 'Gov. Hot Wheels'

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked her state's governor during a weekend appearance, referring to the wheelchair-bound Greg Abbott as ''Gov. Hot Wheels'' while speaking at a banquet in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press
March 25, 2025 at 7:18PM
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, questions the witnesses during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (Rod Lamkey/The Associated Press)

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked her state’s governor during a weekend appearance, referring to the wheelchair-bound Greg Abbott as ‘’Gov. Hot Wheels'' while speaking at a banquet in Los Angeles.

‘‘You all know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there. Come on, now,‘’ Crockett, a Dallas Democrat, said about Abbott, a Republican, while addressing the Human Rights Campaign event. ‘’And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, honey.‘’

Abbott, who was elected in 2014, was paralyzed in 1984 after a tree fell on him while he was running. The accident severely damaged Abbott’s spinal cord, confining him, now 67, to a wheelchair for more than 40 years.

Crockett, elected to the House in 2022, was roundly criticized by Republicans for the comments, an aside she made during her speech to the civil rights group event after she thanked Morgan Cox, a group board member and fellow Dallas resident, according to video of the event posted to Human Rights Campaign’s YouTube channel.

‘‘Crockett’s comments are disgraceful,‘’ Texas Sen. John Cornyn posted on the social media platform X. ‘’Shameful.‘’

Neither Abbott’s nor Crockett’s office immediately replied to requests for comment.

Crockett has faced criticism from Republicans for suggesting last week that tech billionaire Elon Musk, heading the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, ‘’be taken down.‘’

————————————-

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa.

about the writer

about the writer

THOMAS BEAUMONT

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocks wheelchair-bound Greg Abbott as 'Gov. Hot Wheels'

card image

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked her state's governor during a weekend appearance, referring to the wheelchair-bound Greg Abbott as ''Gov. Hot Wheels'' while speaking at a banquet in Los Angeles.

Politics

Appeals court allows Trump administration to suspend approval of new refugees amid lawsuit

card image

World

US says it brokered a deal on safe shipping in the Black Sea in talks with Ukraine and Russia

card image