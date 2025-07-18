Sports

Texas picked to win SEC championship with Arch Manning at QB

Texas, with Heisman Trophy candidate Arch Manning set to take over as starting quarterback, is the preseason pick to win the Southeastern Conference championship.

The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 8:34PM

Texas, with Heisman Trophy candidate Arch Manning set to take over as starting quarterback, is the preseason pick to win the Southeastern Conference championship.

The Longhorns received 96 of the 204 votes cast from media members covering the SEC media days this week to be crowned SEC champion on Dec. 6 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia, with 44 votes, received the second-most votes.

If that scenario plays out, it would mean a rematch of the 2024 SEC championship game, which Georgia won in an overtime thriller. The SEC championship game pits the two teams with the best regular-season conference record against one another.

Alabama was third with 29 votes, while LSU got 20. South Carolina was next with five, while Oklahoma received three and Vanderbilt and Florida each got two votes. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Auburn each received one vote.

Since 1992, only 10 times has the predicted champion in the preseason poll gone on to win the SEC championship.

The 2024 SEC title game averaged 16.6 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, the fourth-largest audience on record for the game. The overtime win for Georgia, which peaked with 19.7 million viewers, delivered the largest audience of the college football season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Shane Lowry docked 2 shots when his golf ball moves a fraction of an inch at British Open

Shane Lowry was hopeful of making a few birdies to inch a little closer to Scottie Scheffler in the British Open. And then he learned about the potential of a two-shot penalty, and it became a pressure-filled finish to make the cut.

Sports

Euro 2025: Spain ruthlessly ends Switzerland's spirited run in quarterfinals

Sports

Seiya Suzuki homers as the Chicago Cubs cool off the Boston Red Sox with a 4-1 win