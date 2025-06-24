Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada make changes to lure business amid Delaware's ‘Dexit' concern

CLAYMONT, Del. — Lawmakers in Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada have recently approved changes aimed at helping their states dip into the lucrative side of corporate litigation that Delaware, with a specialized court and business-friendly laws, has dominated as the world's incorporation capital.
Concerned that these changes may lure corporations away from Delaware, thereby causing the small state to lose millions in corporate franchise taxes, Delaware officials have responded with their own changes to solidify their status in the business world.
In Texas, which opened a business court last year, there was bipartisan support for legislation diminishing shareholder powers and giving businesses more legal protections against shareholder lawsuits. Nevada lawmakers approved a corporation-friendly update to its business laws, also with bipartisan support, and separately moved toward asking voters to consider changing the state constitution to create a dedicated business court with appointed judges.
Billionaire Elon Musk had advocated both states as better options for incorporation after a Delaware judge struck down his shareholder-approved $56 billion compensation package from Tesla. Musk's businesses have also changed where they're incorporated: Tesla and SpaceX relocated to Texas, while Neuralink moved to Nevada.
Oklahoma also took action to get in the mix, as the Republican-led Legislature sanctioned the creation of business courts in its two most populous counties, a move the governor said would help Oklahoma become the most business-friendly state.
''This is an area in which states, in many ways, are behaving like businesses,'' said Robert Ahdieh, dean of the Texas A&M University School of Law. ''Delaware is selling something. Texas is selling something that they hold out to be better. So it is very much a comparative exercise.''
Concerns about a 'Dexit'
Since 2024, several billion-dollar companies including TripAdvisor and DropBox have relocated to Nevada. More than a dozen others, including the AMC theater chain and video game developer Roblox Corporation, have announced plans to incorporate there this year. Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre filed a request for shareholders to approve a Texas relocation in April, citing Delaware's ''less predictable'' decision-making process — a common thought among exiting companies.