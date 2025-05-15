Texas mother accused of terrorism over claims she bought ammo, gear for son planning mass violence

HOUSTON — A Texas mother has been charged with a terrorism-related crime after being accused of buying her 13-year-old son ammunition and tactical gear as he allegedly planned mass violence at his middle school, authorities said Thursday.
The boy, who was also charged with terrorism, had shown up to the school this week wearing a mask and tactical gear but left shortly after, according to San Antonio police. He was later detained off campus.
In recent years, parents of children who committed school shootings around the U.S. have been taken to court, though in this case no attack happened. The gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety said it had not found a similar case in which a parent was charged when violence did not occur.
Authorities in San Antonio said the boy's mother had previously been contacted by police, her son's school and Child Protective Services with concerns about her son.
''She appeared to be dismissive and unconcerned with her son's behavior," San Antonio police Chief William P. McManus said at a news conference. ''Her behavior is not only dangerous, it's abhorrent, especially as a parent.''
The mother has been charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism. She is free on a $75,000 bond.
The Associated Press does not normally identify juveniles in criminal cases and is not naming the mother to avoid identifying the 13-year-old boy, who is being held in juvenile detention.
Joseph Appelt, the mother's attorney, said he was unable to comment as he had just been appointed to the case Thursday and was still learning about it.