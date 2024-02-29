HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas man who said new evidence pointed to his innocence is executed for the 2000 slayings of 2, including cousin.
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Nothing could be more honorable:' Fallen Burnsville police, firefighter mourned in massive ceremony
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Nothing could be more honorable:' Fallen Burnsville police, firefighter mourned in massive ceremony
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Nothing could be more honorable:' Fallen Burnsville police, firefighter mourned in massive ceremony
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Nothing could be more honorable:' Fallen Burnsville police, firefighter mourned in massive ceremony
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Nothing could be more honorable:' Fallen Burnsville police, firefighter mourned in massive ceremony
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Nothing could be more honorable:' Fallen Burnsville police, firefighter mourned in massive ceremony
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune