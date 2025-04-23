Texas man set to be executed for the 2004 strangling and stabbing death of a young mother

HOUSTON — A Texas man is facing execution Wednesday for the strangling and stabbing death of a young North Texas mother more than 20 years ago.
Moises Sandoval Mendoza was condemned for the March 2004 killing of 20-year-old Rachelle O'Neil Tolleson. Prosecutors say Mendoza took Tolleson from her home in Farmersville, leaving her 6-month-old daughter alone. The infant was found cold and wet but safe the next day by Tolleson's mother. Tolleson's body was found six days later near a creek.
Mendoza, 41, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.
Evidence in Mendoza's case showed he also burned Tolleson's body to hide his fingerprints. Dental records were used to identify her, according to investigators.
Mendoza's lawyers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the scheduled execution after lower courts previously rejected his petitions for a stay. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Monday denied Mendoza's request to commute his death sentence to a lesser penalty.
In their petition before the Supreme Court, Mendoza's attorneys said he was prevented by lower courts from arguing that he had been denied effective assistance of counsel earlier in the appeals process.
Mendoza's lawyers allege that a previous appeals attorney, as well as his trial lawyer, had failed to challenge critical testimony by a detention officer, Robert Hinton. That testimony was used by prosecutors to persuade jurors that Mendoza would be a future danger to society — a legal finding needed to secure a death sentence in Texas.
Mendoza's lawyers allege the officer, who worked in the county jail where the inmate was being held after his arrest, gave false testimony that Mendoza had started a fight with another inmate. Mendoza's lawyers say the other inmate now claims in an affidavit that he believed detention officers wanted him to start the fight, and he was later rewarded for it.