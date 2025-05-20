Texas man facing execution for elderly clerk's burning death during a 2012 store robbery

HOUSTON — A Texas man is facing execution Tuesday evening for the burning death of an elderly clerk he set on fire during a convenience store robbery more than a decade ago.
Matthew Lee Johnson was condemned for the 2012 death of 76-year-old Nancy Harris, a great-grandmother who was splashed with lighter fluid and set ablaze at a store in Garland, a northeast suburb of Dallas.
Johnson, 49, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection after 6 p.m. CDT at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.
His was one of two executions scheduled for Tuesday in the U.S. In Indiana, Benjamin Ritchie was set to receive a lethal injection for the 2000 killing of a police officer.
These two executions are part of a group of four scheduled within about a week's time. On May 15, Glen Rogers was executed in Florida. On Thursday, Oscar Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection in Tennessee.
David Dow, one of Johnson's attorneys, said he would not be pursuing any final appeals with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to stop the execution. Lower appeals courts had previously rejected requests by Johnson's lawyers to stay his execution. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Friday denied Johnson's request to commute his death sentence to a lesser penalty.
In prior appeals, Johnson's lawyers had argued his death sentence was unconstitutional because he was improperly determined to be a future danger to society, a legal finding needed to sentence him to death. His most recent appeals had argued his execution date had been illegally scheduled.
Security video captured part of the attack against Harris.