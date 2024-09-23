AUSTIN, Texas — Texas jury clears 5 ‘Trump Train' members over 2020 Biden-Harris bus encounter and finds 1 driver liable in civil trial.
Texas jury clears 5 ‘Trump Train' members over 2020 Biden-Harris bus encounter and finds 1 driver liable in civil trial
Texas jury clears 5 ‘Trump Train' members over 2020 Biden-Harris bus encounter and finds 1 driver liable in civil trial.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 23, 2024 at 8:44PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Japan issues a tsunami advisory for remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake.