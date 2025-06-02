Texas is poised to become the latest GOP state to exert control over university curriculum

The gubernatorially appointed boards that oversee Texas universities soon could have new powers to control the curriculum required of students and eliminate degree programs.
The legislation sent Monday to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott marks the latest effort among Republican-led states to reshape higher education institutions that they assert have been promoting liberal ideology. It follows similar moves in Florida and Ohio.
The state actions come as President Donald Trump's administration also has injected itself into higher education, leveraging federal funding and its student visa authority to clamp down on campus activism and stamp out diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Some professors contend the moves violate the principles of academic freedom that many universities have followed for decades.
''Political operatives have basically used their positions of power — political power, economic power — to demand that the institutions conform to their ideas,'' said Isaac Kamola, director of the Center for the Defense of Academic Freedom at the American Association of University Professors.
''It's an existential attack on higher education that we're facing,'' added Kamola, a political science professor at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
A Texas effort to shape general education requirements
Under the Texas legislation, governing boards at higher education institutions will be tasked with reviewing — and potentially overturning — general education curriculum requirements to ensure courses are necessary to prepare students for civic and professional life, equip them for the workforce and are worth the cost to students.