Texas is poised to become the latest GOP state to exert control over university curriculum

In Ohio, a new law bans DEI programs at public colleges and universities, strips faculty of certain collective bargaining and tenure protections and mandates a civil literacy course in order to graduate. In addition to covering the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, the three-credit-hour course must include a least five essays from the Federalist Papers, the ''Letter from Birmingham Jail'' by Martin Luther King Jr. and a study of the principles of Adam Smith's ''The Wealth of Nations,'' among other things.