NEW YORK — Texas is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 college football poll for first time in 16 years as Georgia drops to No. 2.
Texas is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 college football poll for first time in 16 years as Georgia drops to No. 2
Texas is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 college football poll for first time in 16 years as Georgia drops to No. 2.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 5:58PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club
FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club.