Wires

Texas is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 college football poll for first time in 16 years as Georgia drops to No. 2

Texas is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 college football poll for first time in 16 years as Georgia drops to No. 2.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 5:58PM

NEW YORK — Texas is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 college football poll for first time in 16 years as Georgia drops to No. 2.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club

FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club.

Wires

Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort after shots were fired at his golf course, an AP source says

Wires

Sheriff: Suspect involved in incident at Trump's golf club was unarmed when taken into custody in neighboring county