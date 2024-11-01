Texas hospitals must now ask patients whether they're in the US legally. Here's how it works

Florida's early data is — by the state's own admission — limited. The data is self-reported. Anyone can decline to answer, an option chosen by nearly 8% of people admitted to the hospital and about 7% of people who went to the emergency room from June to December 2023, according to Florida's state report. Fewer than 1% of people who went to the emergency room or were admitted to the hospital reported being in the U.S. ''illegally.''