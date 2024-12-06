Texas has nation's top recruiting class after landing elite defensive lineman from Georgia

''I think it's a really versatile class with a variety of positions, highlighted by high-level players,'' Sarkisian said. ''As always, we really pride ourselves on recruiting the high school ranks. We think when we can get players in here young, then immerse them into our culture, into our off-season conditioning program, develop them as we go throughout their career, that's when we really reap the benefits of having these guys in our program. This class is no different.''