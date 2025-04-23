Texas governor signs bill creating another DOGE-inspired effort at the state level

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday creating an office inspired by the Department of Government Efficiency and aimed at reducing state regulations, joining other Republican governors who have pledged their own versions of billionaire Elon Musk's cost-cutting group.
In establishing the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office, Abbott welcomed cutting regulations and putting stricter standards on new ones. He made no mention during a ceremonial bill signing at the state Capitol of intentions to slash jobs like DOGE, which has divided the country.
''The regulatory environment in Texas is getting too burdensome,'' said Abbott, who made the bill the first he has signed this year. ''It will put a check on the growth of the administrative state in Texas."
The law also states that courts are not required to comply with a state agency's interpretation of its rules or regulations in legal challenges.
More than 20 states have initiated DOGE-style efforts to varying degrees. Most have done so by introducing legislation to create DOGE offices or have created their own legislative committees. Some, such as Texas, have done both; in January, Texas House lawmakers created a DOGE legislative committee, which has primarily worked to audit and modernize dated technology in state agencies.
The governors of Montana, Oklahoma, Iowa, New Hampshire, Florida and Louisiana have issued executive orders to create state DOGE departments.
In Texas, leaders of the state's employee union dismissed the bill as adding a layer of bureaucracy instead of eliminating one.
''The definition of ‘efficiency' is being stretched beyond recognition,'' Myko Gedutis, vice president of the Texas State Employees Union, said in a statement.