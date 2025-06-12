Nation

Texas governor says over 5,000 Texas National Guard members deployed ahead of No Kings protests

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday he has ordered the deployment of more than 5,000 Texas National Guard troops across the state, along with more than 2,000 state police, to help local law enforcement manage protests against President Donald Trump and ongoing federal immigration raids.

June 12, 2025 at 4:07PM

Abbott had not previously detailed how many guard troops he has mobilized and his statement does not detail where the guard troops were sent.

Some troops were seen at a protest Wednesday night in downtown San Antonio near the Alamo. More protests are planned in cities such as Houston and Austin as part of the national ''No Kings'' demonstrations scheduled for Saturday.

''Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles in response to President Donald Trump's enforcement of immigration law,'' said Governor Abbott. ''Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law. Don't mess with Texas — and don't mess with Texas law enforcement.''

