Wires

Texas governor says over 5,000 Texas National Guard members deployed across the state ahead of planned weekend protests

Texas governor says over 5,000 Texas National Guard members deployed across the state ahead of planned weekend protests.

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 4:02PM

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas governor says over 5,000 Texas National Guard members deployed across the state ahead of planned weekend protests.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Texas governor says over 5,000 Texas National Guard members deployed across the state ahead of planned weekend protests

Texas governor says over 5,000 Texas National Guard members deployed across the state ahead of planned weekend protests.

Wires

Average long-term US mortgage rate ticks down to 6.84%, a second straight small decline

Wires

A Russian-born Harvard researcher charged with smuggling frog embryos is being released from federal custody