Texas governor calls for special session after vetoing a bill to ban THC-infused goods

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a bill that would have banned consumable hemp products containing THC ingredients in the state, but said he's open to lawmakers passing a new effort to regulate what has become a booming business.
In fact, he's already summoned lawmakers to a special session in July to do just that.
But the Republican's 11th-hour veto Sunday night, delivered just minutes before the bill would become law, drew sharp criticism from some of his top conservatives allies who want to eradicate a business they consider dangerous.
The veto was a victory for thousands of retailers and hemp farmers in Texas who worried they could be put out of business, and for advocates who said a ban would harm people who use THC to treat PTSD and other serious conditions.
At a press conference Monday, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has led the effort to crack down on the THC market, said he was confused by the governor's actions and that the veto amounts to legalizing marijuana in Texas.
Here's what else to know:
What is THC and how is it regulated?
Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the compound that gives marijuana its psychoactive properties. It can be derived from hemp, a plant that is related to but different from marijuana and is used to produce textiles, plastics and other goods.