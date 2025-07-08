Wires

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says at least 161 people are still missing after the state's catastrophic floods

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says at least 161 people are still missing after the state's catastrophic floods.

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 8:46PM

KERRVILLE, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says at least 161 people are still missing after the state's catastrophic floods.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Chelsea beats Fluminense 2-0 and advances to the Club World Cup final

Chelsea beats Fluminense 2-0 and advances to the Club World Cup final.

Wires

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says at least 161 people are still missing after the state's catastrophic floods

Wires

Supreme Court clears the way for Trump's plans to downsize the federal workforce