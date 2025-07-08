KERRVILLE, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says at least 161 people are still missing after the state's catastrophic floods.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says at least 161 people are still missing after the state's catastrophic floods
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says at least 161 people are still missing after the state's catastrophic floods.
The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 8:46PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Chelsea beats Fluminense 2-0 and advances to the Club World Cup final.