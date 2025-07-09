Texas flooding, and politics around it, underscore the challenges Trump faces in replacing FEMA

Just weeks ago, President Donald Trump said he wanted to begin ''phasing out'' the Federal Emergency Management Agency after this hurricane season to ''wean off of FEMA'' and ''bring it down to the state level.''
But after months of promises to overhaul or eliminate the federal agency charged with responding to disasters, Trump and his administration are touting a fast and robust federal response to the devastating Texas floods. In doing so, they are aligning more closely with a traditional model of disaster response — and less with the dramatic reform the president has proposed.
The president approved Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's request for a major disaster declaration just one day after it was submitted, activating FEMA resources and unlocking assistance for survivors and local governments. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Trump in a presidential Cabinet meeting Tuesday morning that FEMA was deploying funding and resources quickly. ''We're cutting through the paperwork of the old FEMA, streamlining it, much like your vision of how FEMA should operate,'' Noem said.
Noem said the rapid delivery of funds to Texas resembled the ''state block grants'' model Trump has promoted. It's an idea that would replace FEMA's current system of reimbursing states for response and recovery expenses at a cost-share of at least 75%.
But ex-FEMA officials say it's unclear how the response differs from FEMA's typical role in disasters, which is to support states through coordination and funding. Instead, they say, the vigorous federal response underscores how difficult it would be for states to take on FEMA's responsibilities if it were dismantled.
''This is a defining event that can help them realize that a Federal Emergency Management Agency is essential,'' said Michael Coen, FEMA chief of staff in the Obama and Biden administrations. ''Imagine if an event like this happened a year from now, after FEMA is eliminated. What would the president or secretary (Noem) offer to the governor of Texas if there is no FEMA?''
The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA did not immediately respond to questions about Noem's remarks, including whether FEMA was doing something different in how it moved money to Texas, or why it resembled a block-grant system.
FEMA will have multiple roles in Texas