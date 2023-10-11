HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas executes man who questioned evidence presented at his trial in the fatal carjacking of an elderly woman.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL chair rebukes socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL chair rebukes socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL chair rebukes socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL chair rebukes socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune