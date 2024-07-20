Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who served three decades in the House, died Friday. She was 74.
Her death was announced in a statement from her family.
She said in June that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but would continue her work in Congress as she underwent treatment.
"By God's grace, I will be back at full strength soon," she told constituents.
