EL PASO, Texas — Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former congressman and presidential candidate said he was experiencing mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and boosted. On Sunday, O'Rourke was campaigning in East Texas, where he spoke to a crowded room of supporters while maskless.
O'Rourke said in a statement that he had tested negative on Sunday morning.
O'Rourke is running against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who also tested positive for the virus last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink First look: Minneapolis Club ushers in a new era as its nod to Charlie's Cafe opens to the public
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink First look: Minneapolis Club ushers in a new era as its nod to Charlie's Cafe opens to the public
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
Police chief releases name of officer who shot Patrick Lyoya
A Michigan police chief reversed course Monday and publicly identified the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during an April 4 traffic stop.
World
Far-right Le Pen plots parliament win after loss to Macron
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen gathered her party's troops on Monday, not to mourn her loss a day earlier in the French presidential election but to plot how to orchestrate a victory in June's parliamentary vote and capture a majority of seats in the National Assembly.
Nation
Melissa Lucio's execution was delayed. What to know about it
Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial before the state's top criminal court delayed her lethal injection.
World
Canadian report warns of extremist infiltration in military
The Canadian Armed Forces is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other violent extremists from infiltrating the military, said a report released Monday by Defense Minister Anita Anand.
Nation
Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.